Commentary: Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank, FTX are reminders that risk and compliance shouldn’t be seen as a chore

SINGAPORE: Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed over 10 days in November 2022. Last week, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a medium-sized bank little-known outside tech start-ups, crashed within 48 hours after spooked depositors rushed to withdraw their money.

And there is currently a sense of unease around Credit Suisse as the Swiss bank’s shares plummeted after acknowledging “material weaknesses” in its internal controls on Tuesday (Mar 14).

Some have pointed to SVB not having a chief risk officer for most of 2022 as a key reason why the bank took wrong risks that led to its downfall. Others argue that loosened regulations on smaller banks to reduce compliance burden during the Donald Trump administration meant US regulators did not have their eye on the ball.

John Ray III, who took over as FTX CEO after Bankman-Fried’s fall from grace, said in court documents: “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.” Strong words, considering Ray oversaw Enron’s liquidation in 2001.