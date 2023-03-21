Commentary: Fall of Credit Suisse shows more work is needed on bank risk

PARIS: Bank investors are well aware of the risks; they know that banking relies on trust and that sentiment can change quickly. The crisis now faced by Credit Suisse is, however, a previously unseen phenomenon.

Every single bank failure I can remember was caused by hidden losses, be they in loan books, derivatives books or bond books. Even though this latest episode of market panic was triggered by bond losses in mid-sized American banks, there is no suggestion that the current Credit Suisse crisis stems from this problem.

So how did this happen and what are the lessons we can draw from the crisis and the intervention by the Swiss authorities?

In shaky markets following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, an awkward statement by Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, saying that it would not provide any further assistance, was enough to send the bank’s share price into a tailspin. Financial assistance is the Chekhov’s gun of banking: Mention it and it is very likely that it will be used before the end of the play.

It is not a coincidence that Credit Suisse has become the main target of the markets. For years now, it has been embroiled in a series of scandals and management controversies. It sometimes feels like its annual report is nothing but a long list of litigations both old and new along with acknowledgment of poor risk controls.