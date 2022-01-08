Commentary: Why a boring cruise to nowhere might be just the thing you need

SINGAPORE: It’s an odd kind of irony when you want to escape the cabin fever of being cooped up in your home, and on a tiny island, by checking into a small cabin for a few days.

Yet, that’s what hundreds of thousands of us have done after two cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Dream Cruises, were given the green light to operate cruises to nowhere since the start of the pandemic.

Catering only to Singapore residents, there are no port of calls (for now), capacity is halved, vaccinations and antigen tests are a must.

Despite more vaccinated travel lanes being opened in the last six months, the demand for cruising has not let up. According to Royal Caribbean International, the company’s cruises to nowhere are selling fast for this year.

Cruise lines are seeing repeat visitors, showing that people’s experience on board, despite COVID-19 restrictions, was good enough for them to book again and even take along others who have never been on cruises their entire lives.

CRUISES HAVE THEIR HATERS

Now, getting on a cruise doesn’t sound like something all of us want to do. It’s so much better to get on a plane and jet off to Korea or Bangkok.

Many people hate the idea of cruising. They simply cannot imagine being stuck on a ship for days.

The most common anti-cruise sentiments are down to a few reasons: Getting sea-sick, being trapped in a small room for days with “nothing to do”, the set eating times and the activities which are mass marketed, the fact that you have to share pools and saunas with hundreds of others, and the ever-present fear of someone testing positive for COVID-19 which would lead to an immediate turnaround.