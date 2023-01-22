Commentary: The clowns of cryptoland haven’t given up

Zhu and Davies are partnering with the co-founders of CoinFLEX, an exchange that filed for debt restructuring last year as it sought to recover losses of US$84 million. Their aim is to set up an exchange that allows customers to trade their crypto bankruptcy claims.

That’s right: These men - who, to be fair, can pretty safely be considered experts in bankruptcy - are offering you the chance to trade in your claim to get your money back from the likes of FTX and Celsius (another crypto platform that collapsed last year and whose founder is being sued for fraud).

All you need do is hand over your claims to these people and in return they will give you their shiny new crypto money to play with, which will apparently be called “USDG”. Why are they calling the venture GTX you might ask? “Because G comes after F”, one of its pitch decks says.

After widespread mockery across the Internet, CoinFLEX has now said this was just a “placeholder” name. But whatever the new exchange is called, what they are attempting to do here is clear: Make money from the very failings that they have themselves been associated with, and which have caused financial ruin to so many.

Zhu even told the Wall Street Journal that some Three Arrows creditors - who are collectively owed an eye-popping US$3.5 billion by the firm - would “have the option to convert their claims into equity in the new claim-trading company”.

You have to admire the sheer brazenness of these people. But surely they can’t get away with this?

AN UNREGULATED FREE-FOR-ALL

The lamentable thing is that, in the Wild West of crypto, they may just be able to. The market is showing signs of life, with bitcoin having clawed back some of its losses and trading up over a quarter so far this year.