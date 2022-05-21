Commentary: Reform crypto before it reaches a crisis point

LONDON: Sixteen years ago, I often joked that what the financial system needed was a “Goldilocks crisis” – a shock that was just hot enough to force investors and regulators to wake up and see the swelling risks in credit markets, but not so hot that it caused the entire system to burn down.

Sadly, back then, that crisis never occurred; instead, credit derivatives and subprime mortgage lending continued to explode until they sparked the 2008 crisis that almost did “burn” the financial ecosystem down (until the central banks arrived with those quantitative easing extinguishers).

But the intriguing question today, amid another financial innovation boom, is whether that Goldilocks moment has now arrived for digital assets? The crypto sector has recently exploded as dramatically as credit derivatives once did – and many investors are about as clueless about its workings as they were about collateralised debt obligations in 2006.

COLLAPSE IS IMMINENT BUT STILL AVOIDABLE

But this month we have experienced “one of the biggest catastrophes crypto has ever seen”, as Ran Neuner, a prominent crypto enthusiast, recently admitted. Most notably, Terra and Luna, the two so-called “algorithmic stablecoins”, imploded, creating US$50 billion of losses in three days. Ouch.

Some now argue (or hope) that this shows crypto should completely burn down, given that the sector has failed to live up to its promise of offering a reliable store of wealth or truly efficient payment mechanisms.

Maybe this will happen. The overall US$2 trillion-odd crypto market has already shrunk in value by around 30 per cent, and if a crisis now hits the US$80 billion Tether stablecoin (which is entirely possible), it will shrink further.