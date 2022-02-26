Commentary: Cryptocurrencies have huge appeal despite holes

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever used or thought of using cryptocurrency to make a payment for goods or services, you are part of a fashionable group that accounts for about 37 per cent of Singapore’s population according to a survey by WorldPay from FIS Generation Pay Research.

You're likely intrigued by the numerous cash rebate programmes offered by service providers of such digital payment tokens to pay with crypto on gift cards for iTunes, Grab, Shopee, Cold Storage, or various F&B places.

And though COVID-19 has impacted tourism, maybe you’re one of the few who’s still travelling and find it handy to make foreign payments without incurring overseas transaction costs imposed by banks.

Or perhaps it's fun to pay with cryptocurrency. After all, who wouldn’t want to be associated with a cutting-edge technology that might be on par with cash and gold some day?

Most of us are still much more accustomed to using e-payment or credit cards, which have already offered a whole new level of convenience. Crypto payments are unlikely to offer much of a difference here.

Even then, there are very few stores that accept cryptocurrency directly. Rather, in most situations, buyers must first purchase a cash card or gift card to make a payment.

In fact, most of us might be discouraged from experimenting with cryptocurrency as payment, when the unpredictable cryptocurrency values over the past year have jangled our nerves.

If you had converted your Singapore dollars to Bitcoin in November 2021, you’ll understand. From more than S$90,000 a piece, these bitcoins have seen their value nearly halved by mid-late January when the price fell to roughly S$47,000.