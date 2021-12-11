Commentary: Cuba seems to be making some pretty effective COVID-19 vaccines

SOUTHAMPTON, England: The Western world has written plenty about its high-profile COVID-19 vaccines: The mRNA products of Pfizer and Moderna, viral-vectored jabs from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and those that are just emerging, such as Novavax’s protein-based vaccine.

Many countries are relying on them for protection.

But not Cuba. It’s been quietly working on its own vaccines, immunising its population and selling doses abroad.

Cuba’s vaccine efforts have maintained a relatively low profile in the West to date. Politics may well be a reason.

The US embargo against Cuba that began in the cold war is still in effect, and tensions between the countries remain high.

But for those familiar with Cuba, its COVID-19 vaccine development should come as no surprise – the country has a long history of manufacturing its own vaccines and medicines.

Nor should it be surprising that two of its COVID-19 vaccines – Abdala and Soberana 02 – appear to have performed very well in trials.

Abdala is a protein subunit vaccine, which is a well-established design. The hepatitis B vaccine and Novavax COVID-19 vaccine use this approach.

These vaccines work by delivering just a portion of the virus that they’re targeted against – in the case of Abdala, bits of the coronavirus’s spike proteins, which cover its exterior.