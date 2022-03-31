Commentary: Dads are critical in carrying equal weight of caregiving

SINGAPORE: Almost 6,000 participants took part in the nation-wide conversation leading up to the White Paper on Women’s Development released on Monday (Mar 28). Only 20 per cent of those were men.

That they were part of the conversation was a good start. It cannot fall on women alone to find a way to thrive and achieve their aspirations. Men, especially fathers, need to pitch in and in a greater way than we have been doing so far.

But this can feel new for many dads today. I come from a generation where we were raised - sometimes single-handedly - by our mothers. Even mothers who worked still took up the bulk of child-minding responsibilities.

My mother sacrificed much to ensure that my brother and I had a better life than hers because my dad travelled frequently and often lived abroad for work. She took on less work and gave up her aspirations, to cater time for our growing needs at home and in school. Without hesitation, she would dip into earnings and retirement savings to allow my brother and I to pursue our aspirations, especially after Dad left our family.

But it would be too easy to fall into the tired trope of noble maternal sacrifice - as a father and husband, I don’t wish to see my wife take on the same disproportionate burden my mum did in raising us.

THEY AREN’T JUST THE MOTHER’S CHILDREN

My wife and I have four children aged one to 12 years old. Both of us have careers and my wife runs several businesses. You can imagine how challenging it is to manage work and the diverse needs of young children.

It seemed like the children are always drawn to my wife, especially when they fall ill. This somehow led to my assumption that she was better in dealing with the younger kids, so I started leaving the toddlers to her entirely and focused more on the older ones.

When teachers called, my wife would always handle these academic matters promptly, which led them to call her more than me. Over time, the default became for her to take time off work to tend to almost all of the children’s matters.