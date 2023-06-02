Commentary: A dark horse could become Thai prime minister

SINGAPORE: Fresh from its recent victory at the May 14 general elections, the Move Forward Party is running into significant hurdles in its pursuit of the premiership. This stems from a trifecta of issues - the lack of support from the unelected senate, uncertainties surrounding its prime ministerial candidate and internal strife within the proposed coalition.

The irony is that Pheu Thai, the opposition party which won the second-largest number of seats, may instead be in a strategic position to install its candidate into the country’s top job.

At present, the Move Forward Party holds 151 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, with a total of 312 seats in the eight-party coalition, ensuring a comfortable majority government. However, to secure the premiership for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the proposed coalition - which will include Move Forward Party and Pheu Thai - needs at least 376 votes in the joint parliamentary session of 500 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 250 senators.

MULTIPLE HURDLES AHEAD FOR PITA LIMJAROENRAT

Obtaining the support of the conservative senate is a formidable challenge, largely due to the Move Forward Party’s commitment to amend Section 112 (the lese majeste law), which is perceived by some members of the Senate as a threat to the monarchy.

Pita requires backing from at least 64 senators, but thus far, only at most 20 senators have shown a willingness to support him.