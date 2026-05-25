Commentary: Regulation alone won’t be a silver bullet for ‘dark patterns’ that manipulate consumers

Not all dark patterns are equal. Some, such as nagging (repeated requests to turn on app notifications), are irritating but relatively low impact. Others can do real financial harm. Among the worst are “subscription traps”, also nicknamed “roach motel” because they are easy to get into but exasperatingly hard to escape.

The current environment makes these tactics even more potent.

Consumers are exposed to a steady stream of news headlines about tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and shortages. Against this backdrop, messages telling shoppers to buy now before stocks run out or warning of long waits due to possible supply chain hiccups can be very convincing, real or not.

THE RISK OF AI

AI assistants and chatbots may further turbocharge dark patterns.

While chatbots and algorithmic recommendations can be helpful in suggesting products tailored to one’s taste, it can, in the wrong hands, also fine-tune dark patterns to each person.

Imagine a future shopping assistant that knows your browsing history and buying impulses intimately. It could choose the perfect moment to hit you with a personalised “limited offer” that it calculates you’re likely to cave to.

Manipulation may also increasingly be delivered in the tone of helpful advice. This blurs the line between assistance and deception and opens the door to new forms of social engineering.

This matters especially in an ageing society like Singapore. Preliminary behavioural research suggests that older adults may in some situations be more susceptible to persuasive cues, such as urgency and scarcity in online settings.