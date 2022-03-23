Commentary: Where do data centres fit into Singapore's vision of green growth?

SINGAPORE: At Budget 2022, Singapore signalled its intent to step up climate action, with carbon tax hikes and a net-zero emissions goal by or around mid-century.

As emitters review plans to slash emissions, where do data centres fit in?

These giant warehouses packed with servers form the backbone of Singapore’s digital economy but have gained notoriety given their large energy consumption.

Data centres contribute about 7 per cent of Singapore’s total electricity consumption. With concerns about environmental sustainability and limited space, Singapore issued a moratorium on new data centres in 2019.

But lifting the moratorium was never a question of if, but when. Following a review, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Jan 11 that the country continues to welcome data centre investments but will be more “selective” of such projects moving forward.

Singapore has long been the data centre hub of Asia Pacific, accounting for 60 per cent of data centre capacity in the region, thanks to robust infrastructure, high-speed connectivity and the widespread adoption of digital technologies.

Policymakers surely recognise the benefits that they offer. Singapore’s data centre market is expected to attract significant investments of up to US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) by 2026.