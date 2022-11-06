Commentary: The lost art of dating in a digital world

SINGAPORE: My first date was mortifying.

It’s a long and frankly silly story, but I had food stuck in my teeth and a straw found its way to my hair. I was 18 and I suppose it was the nerves. No one had talked to me about how to communicate romantically with another human being.

But after much practice, dating became enjoyable. It was fun and interesting to get to know a person. It seemed an utterly normal thing for me and my peers to ask someone out if we thought they were nice.

We discussed the issue of the increasing number of singles in Singapore on CNA’s Heart of the Matter podcast with two young guests and Violet Lim, co-founder of matchmaking company Lunch Actually.

What prompted this discussion was the latest 2021 Marriage and Parenthood Survey, where half of the singles surveyed said they were not currently dating. Among the respondents – who were aged 21 to 45 - 38 per cent had never dated before, and we wanted to find out why.

'SWIPING FATIGUE'

Violet, who began her business 18 years ago, has seen how things have shifted over time.

She says technology has changed the dating game and the downsides are playing out.

Dating apps have created what she calls “swiping fatigue”, and this is because people now have so much choice, they are drowning in them.

“People are not willing to commit or even choose because they just feel that, ‘oh, this is good, but maybe the next one is better’ … and it keeps going on and on,’’ she explained to Steven Chia, host of the podcast.

I’ve seen firsthand how this is true. A recently single friend is on several of these apps and he’s constantly swiping, based on just how someone looks and how they’ve described themselves.

When he drops them a text, most replies are insipid. I don’t blame the women; they must be drowning in a ton of texts. And unless you look like Harry Styles, the hope for any meaningful conversation is a lost cause.