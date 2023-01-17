Commentary: Geopolitics threatens to destroy the world Davos made

LONDON: The Magic Mountain, Thomas Mann’s classic novel set in Davos against the backdrop of a deadly disease and an impending world war, was published almost a century ago.

But, as World Economic Forum delegates gather again in Davos this year, Mann’s world feels uncomfortably close to our own. The fear haunting the WEF is that a long period of peace, prosperity and global economic integration could be coming to a close - just as it did in 1914.

This year’s Davos slogan is “Cooperation in a fragmented world”. That fragmentation began with COVID-19 - with its lockdowns, closed borders and disrupted supply chains.

So, the 2023 WEF - the first to take place in its regular winter location since the pandemic began - could be seen as signalling a return to normalcy. However, China’s sudden abandonment of its zero-COVID policy has raised fears that a new wave of variants could emerge.

And, even if a fresh pandemic phase is avoided, COVID-19 has left its mark on the way governments and businesses think about globalisation. The assumption that goods and commodities can always be shipped easily around the world has been shattered.

Businesses have moved from “just in time” supply chain strategies to “just in case”. Further global health emergencies are possible.