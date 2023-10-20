Commentary: When it comes to bank outages, convenience favours the prepared

SINGAPORE: I was travelling with my husband in Seoul for work last weekend when my teenage son pinged to let me know he urgently needed to purchase some items for a school project. The shopping list was a little more than his allowance would cater for, so we said we’d send some funds over.

Easy peasy open-app-and-find-the-payee, right? Wrong. And that was how we found out about the DBS and Citi banking services outage on Saturday (Oct 14).

The hours-long online banking and payment services outage left customers across the island stranded - and outraged. Unable to make payment via PayNow, PayLah!, NETS as well as credit cards, many found themselves stuck at petrol kiosks and car parks. Some had to abandon their shopping carts at supermarkets. DBS automated teller machines (ATM) at some locations were also affected.

This is the not first time this year DBS has faced disruptions to their online banking and payment services - it’s the third.

On Mar 29, DBS digital services were down for most of the day, with the disruption caused by "inherent software bugs". On May 5, a human error in coding the programme that was used for system maintenance affected access to DBS online and ATM services for more than six hours.

The most recent outage was caused by a technical issue with the cooling system at a data centre used by both DBS and Citi.