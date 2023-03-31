Commentary: DBS service outage shows the difficulty of being a truly cashless society

SINGAPORE: People were up in arms when DBS digital banking services, including PayLah! and digibank Mobile and Online, were disrupted for hours on Wednesday (Mar 29).

This happened days after PayLah! users faced delays in receiving their cashback in a SG$3 meal subsidy initiative, caused by a high volume of log-ins.

The frustration consumers and businesses feel when digital banking goes awry is understandable. According to the Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes Study conducted in October 2022, about half of Singapore consumers use mobile payments (52 per cent) and QR code payments (48 per cent).

Contactless payments have gained traction since the pandemic struck, but there is still some way to go for Singapore to become a truly cashless society. Sixty-three per cent of consumers have tried to go cashless (including paying by card), but only 42 per cent succeeded in doing so for a week.

This also isn’t the first time mobile payment services went down in Singapore. In November 2021, DBS digital banking services had a two-day long outage due to access control server issues.

If the infrastructure that supports mobile payments is not foolproof, should we always keep some spare cash on hand?

THE MARCH TOWARDS A CASHLESS WAY OF LIFE

All around the world, countries see a cashless way of life as preferred and sought after. The World Economic Forum concedes that “the question is no longer if digital cash will arrive but when and how.”