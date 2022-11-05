Commentary: Is it time to crack down on destructive fishing practices in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Last August, photos of dead juvenile blacktip reef sharks in waters off Pulau Hantu made the rounds online. The sharks likely died after being trapped in a gill net, which indiscriminately entangles any marine organism unable to pass through the mesh.

Found on or near Singapore’s reefs, blacktip reef sharks are shy and skittish. They rarely interact with or have any interest in humans. They play an important part in maintaining the populations of reef and intertidal areas, allowing biodiversity to thrive.

But they are often victims of abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) in Singapore.

The August incident at Pulau Hantu is not the first or only time sharks, especially juveniles, have been harmed by discarded nets. In 2015, 13 juvenile reef sharks, in addition to 28 other marine species, were found in a driftnet off Lazarus Island. In 2021, 12 juveniles were found entangled and dead in an abandoned gill net at Pulau Semakau.

To reduce such occurrences, net fishing is prohibited in areas managed by the National Parks Board (NParks). NParks encourages the use of hook-and-line over nets as it targets specific fishes, and also allows fishers to practice catch-and-release methods.

NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF GILL NETS

In Singapore, the most used equipment is fishing line, followed by gill nets. The documented negative effects of gill nets are worrying.

Chief among them is bycatch – non-target organisms caught in fishing gear. Even if an animal is alive when released from the gear, they often end up with injuries from handling that lead to death.