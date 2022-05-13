Commentary: Should we use artificial intelligence to recreate our deceased loved ones?

The project was built drawing on an API of GPT-3, a text-generating language model by the artificial intelligence research company OpenAI. Barbeau’s case opened a rift between Rohrer and OpenAI because the company’s guidelines explicitly forbid GPT-3 to be used for sexual, amorous, self-harm or bullying purposes.

Calling OpenAI’s position hyper-moralistic and arguing that people like Barbeau were “consenting adults”, Rohrer shut down the GPT-3 version of Project December.

While we may all have intuitions about whether it is right or wrong to develop a machine-learning deadbot, spelling out its implications hardly makes for an easy task. This is why it is important to address the ethical questions raised by the case, step by step.

IS THE DEADBOT CREATOR’S CONSENT ENOUGH?

Since Jessica was a real (albeit dead) person, Barbeau consenting to the creation of a deadbot mimicking her seems insufficient. Even when they die, people are not mere things with which others can do as they please.

This is why our societies consider it wrong to desecrate or be disrespectful to the memory of the dead. In other words, we have certain moral obligations towards the dead, insofar as death does not necessarily imply that people cease to exist in a morally relevant way.

Likewise, the debate is open as to whether we should protect the dead’s fundamental rights (for example, their privacy and personal data). Developing a deadbot replicating someone’s personality requires great amounts of personal information, such as social network data (see what Microsoft or Eternime proposes), which have proven to reveal highly sensitive traits.

If we agree that it is unethical to use people’s data without their consent while they are alive, why should it be ethical to do so after their death? In that sense, when developing a deadbot, it seems reasonable to request the consent of the one whose personality is mirrored

