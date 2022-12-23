Commentary: This festive season, ‘grief tech’ avatars aim to take the sting out of death

LONDON: Some might lay an extra place setting at the Christmas table, or put a symbolic gift under the tree that will never be unwrapped. Others may commemorate the loss of a loved one by raising a quiet toast or hiking a favourite trail.

But the rise of “grief tech” could soon allow those left behind to interact more vividly with the dead. Companies such as HereAfter AI are building “legacy avatars” of living people that can be called upon after their deaths to console the bereaved. These personalised chatbots are able to answer questions about their lives based on information they provided when they were alive.

The trend towards AI-assisted grieving, which goes beyond simply preserving the digital legacies of the deceased, may end up reshaping the way we memorialise our dead.

In some ways, technology applications of this kind are as inevitable as death itself.

We already converse with avatars such as Apple’s virtual assistant Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Deep-learning language models such as OpenAI’s GPT-3, which produces human-like text from a prompt, can be adapted to evoke the manner of a specific person, by training the model on what that person has said before.

Voice cloning can then turn that text into sound that mimics their voice. Weaving such technologies together can produce a conversational artificial intelligence, or chatbot, designed to speak like a loved one.