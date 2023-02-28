Commentary: Don’t ask, don’t tell when it comes to telling buyers about deaths in homes

SINGAPORE: A home is the biggest purchase most people are likely to make in their lives. Buyers typically expect hiccups along the way - rusty pipes, renovation delays and noisy new neighbours are annoying, but not at all unexpected.

Recently, however, one family had to deal with a morbid surprise. Three weeks after they moved into a resale flat they bought in Potong Pasir, they found out that the previous owner had died in the unit alone, his skeletal remains undiscovered for nine years until 2020.

According to media reports, the new buyer said she was not informed about the flat's history during the transaction process.

Are sellers and realtors obliged to disclose a death in a house? How does a death in a home affect the value of the property?

Singapore is an ageing nation - by 2030, about one in four Singaporeans will be 65 years old and older. With the country's aim of having more people move towards dying at home and in palliative settings instead of hospitals, the number of cases where people pass away in their homes will increase.

This could have an impact on the real estate market, as properties where deaths have occurred may be considered stigmatised and challenging to sell.