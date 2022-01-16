Commentary: Decluttering television shows raise troubling issues around waste

COVENTRY, England: “Homes across Britain looking fine on the outside but secretly they’re drowning on their inside ... Homes, people, lives, they’re crushed by loads of stuff.”

This is the opening sequence of Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout, a TV show on Channel 5 in the UK. In each episode a family have the entire contents of their home laid out on the floor of a warehouse for them to declutter.

In episode one Nick says: “Many many piles are going off to charity shops and stuff’s being gifted away and then of course there is the pile that is being thrown away ... So now you have the fun of getting this into the skip.”

The family then whoop and cheer as they fill the skip with their unrecyclable and unwanted stuff.

The house decluttering and makeover TV show is a popular format that has been re-worked over the years.

Other recent examples include Hoarder SOS on Channel 4, Sort Your Life Out on BBC One and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netflix.

I enjoy watching these shows but, as an academic who researches sustainable consumption and minimalist living, I’ve been worried about what happens to all the stuff that gets decluttered.