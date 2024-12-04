Commentary: It’s disturbing that deepfake porn and online harms are seen as unavoidable in our digital lives

LAW ENFORCEMENT CAN ONLY GO SO FAR

Law enforcement, by definition, comes in after the offending action – and the harm – has occurred.

Enforcement is tough – creators of harmful content may be out of the territorial reach of our authorities and enjoy the anonymity the internet facilitates. Prevention is obviously even more challenging.

What can individuals and the community do?

First, the big DON’T – never share an offensive post even if it is to denounce it. Every repost is a fresh assault on the victim.

Second, as a community we need to signal what are appropriate behaviours. The teenagers who created the deepfake nudes may well consider it a mere lark, without a real appreciation of the enormity of the harm. It is not enough to say “boys will be boys” – that simply avoids accountability.

We need to have more conversations and agree, as a community, the boundaries of respectful conduct towards one another.

Just as importantly, we need to think about what restorative justice would look like here. What kind of corrective training would be effective for perpetrators?

Finally, victims should not be afraid to call out the perpetrator. Where a crime has been committed, report it to the authorities. If you know someone who has been the target, encourage them to take action. Survivors should not feel embarrassed; it is important that they take back control.

While it looks like AI is here to stay, the true measure of society's progress is not in technology, but how we treat each other. Let's educate ourselves and act decisively before more victims become statistics in this alarming trend.

Stefanie Yuen Thio is Joint Managing Partner and Stephanie Chew is Associate Director at TSMP Law Corporation.