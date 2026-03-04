Commentary: Why Deliveroo’s exit from Singapore isn’t quite a surprise

SINGAPORE: Deliveroo’s decision to wind up operations in Singapore may have some people wondering - is Singapore falling out of love with food delivery?

After all, the United Kingdom-based firm, with its signature teal-coloured logo, has been one of the longest-running players in Singapore since its entry in 2015.

But the short answer is no. Deliveroo’s decision to cease operations here may feel abrupt to consumers, but in a scale-driven and increasingly consolidating industry, it is not surprising.

Since the second half of 2022, Deliveroo’s market share here has remained firmly in the single digits.

According to our tracking at Momentum Works, its share declined from roughly 24 per cent in 2020 to about 7 per cent last year. Over the same period, the market consolidated around two players - Grab and Foodpanda which hold 69 per cent and 24 per cent of market share, respectively.