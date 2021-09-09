Commentary: Wheels of change turning on relationship between delivery workers and platforms

SINGAPORE: A reckoning is coming for delivery platforms that could shift the labour-enterprise balance.

While tech companies disrupted sleepy taxi and delivery industries to deliver nimbler, more competitive services benefitting consumers over the years, regulators are now catching up to push these firms towards greater emphasis on worker rights.

Singapore is the latest to join the chorus. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned in his National Day Rally speech, a specific concern for delivery workers working with online platforms.

He highlighted that they were “for all intents and purposes just like employees”, yet lack basic job protections like workplace injury compensation, union representation and employer Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

GLOBAL WHEELS TURNING

Singapore’s move comes on the back of a global trend to strengthen safeguards for gig workers this year.

In February, the UK supreme court dismissed Uber’s appeal against a ruling classifying drivers as workers entitled to employment privileges, effectively setting a precedent for how millions of gig economy workers should be treated in the country.

In May, Spain enacted a new labour law requiring some delivery workers to be recognised as salaried staff.

In July, Chinese regulators published guidelines requiring platforms to provide a minimum income, insurance and relax delivery timelines for workers.

And in August, a Californian judge overturned Proposition 22 – which had allowed delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers to be treated as independent contractors instead of employees – on the basis it was unconstitutional and undermines the legislature's ability to pass future laws protecting workers.