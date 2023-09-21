Commentary: Here’s why seniors with hearing loss need to treat it early

SINGAPORE: “I feel very depressed and have low self-esteem. Because I can't hear other peoples’ words clearly, I answer questions incorrectly at gatherings, which prompts ridicule from my friends. I often feel tired from having to concentrate harder on what people are saying.”

This is how my 72-year-old patient with age-related hearing loss in both ears felt before she got treated.

“His hearing loss has made him isolated. He cannot participate in life.” And this, from a family member of another patient.

These testimonies are stories that I hear all too often from seniors living with hearing loss. The effects run deep across many aspects of their lives.

Most people do not realise how agonising living with hearing loss can be – and how it is linked to other ailments. Hearing loss is a risk factor for dementia and cognitive decline globally.

Sep 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day. This year’s theme, “Never too early, never too late”, aims to highlight the importance of delaying, and hopefully even preventing dementia.

Dementia is on the rise as our population in Singapore ages. According to the Institute of Mental Health, one in 10 adults aged 60 and above have dementia.