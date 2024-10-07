Commentary: 28 years as mum’s caregiver, now dad needs care too

It took years, in fact, for my siblings and me to finally admit to mum’s deteriorating mental state. This, on the part of my wife, was an extreme challenge to overcome. While she could plainly see the behavioural decline, it was near-impossible for her to broach the topic without the siblings dismissing and even snapping back at the sheer mention of “dementia”.

The biggest hurdle, however, was the primary caregiver, my dad.

He, who had been taking care of his wife all this time would not, and could not, bear the thought of the regression in mental capacity of his spouse and life partner. Even with us, the children, who had accepted the undiagnosed condition then, dad could not even make mention of it.

For years, we accepted that it was the primary caregiver’s right to continue caregiving, as he saw fit. This, despite the fact, that he too was beginning to buckle under the strain of her diminishing state of mind. The quarrels between them were now more intense and increasingly frequent - especially with my mother’s incessantly erratic behaviour.

THE PANDEMIC CATALYST

Things took a serious turn during the pandemic. Two senior citizens cooped up in their HDB flat - one having multiple medication doses daily, while the other reaching the limits of caregiving after a quarter of a century of diligence - were about to come to an inevitable consequence.

Both ended up in different hospitals. I distinctly remember the sheer chaos of shuffling the two of them in and out of hospital care, with my mum being cared for after yet another fall at home, and my dad having a mini stroke, from lack of restful sleep and clearly suffering from caregiver fatigue.

It was only then, that my father, in a state of semi-defeat, agreed to let us take my mother to be diagnosed at the Centre for Geriatric Medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The support team was amazing. They swiftly assessed my mother, diagnosing her with late-stage dementia, and even tested my father for signs of depression.

Through this process, I discovered the vast network of care and support in place for dementia sufferers. Currently, more than 90,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in Singapore. With the number of cases projected to rise to 152,000 by 2030, including more young-onset dementia in patients below the age of 65, this support will only become more critical.