Commentary: The struggle to care for a loved one with dementia is a painful reality

SINGAPORE: In a recent letter to the media, a woman outlined what it is like to care for and live with her mum with dementia.

Her mother has become prone to violence and she had trouble retaining domestic help. Admitting her mother into an institution was a last resort for the family.

Anguished stories like this are not new. Caregivers end up caught in a tight spot with no easy choices when it comes to caring for their loved ones with dementia.

In Singapore, residential care for persons with dementia (PWDs) can cost anywhere from S$700 to S$4,000 per month, depending on whether one qualifies for subsidies. Also, only selected nursing homes are equipped to care for PWDs as they often require more intensive caregiving and they may exhibit behaviour issues that affect other seniors.

MOH has said the average waiting time for nursing homes can be a month. In reality, depending on which homes you are looking at, this can be much longer.

NO EASY CHOICES

The home therefore often ends up the option that makes the most financial, practical and emotional sense for many families. But caring for their loved ones at home has its own set of challenges.

I often see clients facing tough choices. Ms Lim* is an only child and both her parents have dementia. She cannot afford to place both in a local nursing home and doesn’t qualify for government subsidies based on per capita household income.

Based on her income, the cost would come to S$3,000 per parent including nursing home fees and medical expenses.

So she opted to send her father to a care home in Johor Bahru while her mother stayed with her.