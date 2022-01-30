Commentary: Nursing homes can fail to protect residents from being aggressive to each other

MANSFIELD, Connecticut: Frank Piccolo was a beloved high school chemistry teacher in Ontario, Canada, until his retirement in 1998.

“His trademark was to greet all of his students at the door at the start of class to make sure everyone felt welcomed there,” wrote a former student.

“He had extensive knowledge of his subject matter, passion for his craft, and empathy for his students.”

But after Frank’s retirement, he developed dementia. When his condition declined, his family moved him to a Toronto nursing home. One evening in 2012, another resident – a woman with dementia – entered Frank’s bedroom.

She hit Frank repeatedly in the head and face with a wooden activity board. Staff found Frank slumped over in his wheelchair, drenched in blood. He died three months later.

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care investigated and found that the woman had a history of pushing, hitting and throwing objects at staff and other residents.

But the nursing home didn’t address the woman’s behavioural expressions for weeks before the attack on Piccolo, the agency determined. “There were no interventions implemented, no strategies developed,” the report stated.