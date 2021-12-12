Commentary: Ruckus over US Democracy Summit a sign of insecure Singapore?

SINGAPORE: I chided myself this week for reading about the outcomes of the Democracy Summit on Friday (Dec 10) like some obsessive stalker not invited to the wedding of an ex.

News broke this week of US President Joe Biden’s holding court over 100 countries at what was touted as a gathering of world leaders to counter a rising tide of authoritarianism.

The implication, to quote a foreign policy cliché, is that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.

Inferring so, some in Singapore were deeply disappointed we weren’t invited.

Political commentators gave their two cents over how this is typical American behaviour - thinking of Singapore in terms of a country bereft of free speech, intolerant of differing political opinions and trigger-happy when it comes to caning people. (Really? It’s been over 25 years since Michael Fay.)

Ambassador-at-large Prof Tommy Koh criticised the omission on Thursday.

Singapore should have been invited, Prof Koh said, because it satisfies what he sees as critical criteria for democracy - with free and fair elections, a constitution guaranteeing fundamental freedoms, an independent judiciary and the rule of law.

Now, Singapore was not the only country to have felt annoyed at this perceived slight.

The Democracy Summit also sparked a trading of unpleasant barbs elsewhere - like this gem from a Russian political analyst writing in the Global Times and comparing the meeting to “a mistress of a brothel teaching morals … to school girls”.

Chinese media also went all out to throw shade at whether America really still represented the best democracy has to offer and suggested that democracy has a broader definition China too would have fulfilled. But does that sound a bit too “if you can’t beat them join them”?

A BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE DEJA VU

The big Singapore reactions were surprising because it felt like déjà vu.