Commentary: Mosquitoes are poised to overwhelm our health systems as planet heats up

LONDON: When you think of dangerous animals, the ones that typically spring to mind have teeth or claws. But what about wings and a proboscis?

In many countries, mosquitoes are nothing more than a nuisance. But in others, they spread tropical diseases that kill at least 700,000 people a year - more than any other animal, according to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO). Unfortunately, they’re likely to get deadlier. As greenhouse gas emissions make our planet hotter and wetter, disease-spreading mosquitoes are thriving.

With nations in South America battling some of the worst outbreaks of mosquito-borne disease in decades, the case of a British woman who caught dengue while on holiday in France last summer has sparked warnings about similar outbreaks in countries where insect-carried pestilence hasn’t previously been endemic. Climate change is making tropical diseases everybody’s problem.

TROPICAL DISEASES IN TEMPERATE REGIONS

Take dengue - sometimes known as “break-bone fever”, which gives you some idea of its symptoms - which has exploded over the past few decades. Cases reported to the WHO increased to 5.2 million in 2019 from just more than 500,000 in 2000.

In the 1970s, dengue was endemic in nine countries. Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe.