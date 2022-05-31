Commentary: Why is there another dengue outbreak in Singapore despite all our efforts?

SINGAPORE: It never rains, but it pours. Just when COVID-19 cases in Singapore have fallen back to lower levels, we are experiencing yet another outbreak, this time of a more familiar foe – dengue.

The number of cases reported so far this year has already exceeded the whole of 2021 and is already climbing towards the levels in 2020 when Singapore saw its worst dengue outbreak.

Why is this happening despite efforts by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the public in mosquito control?

To borrow terms we’ve become familiar with over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effective reproductive number – the number of people infected by the mosquitoes infected by one dengue carrier – needs to be kept below 1 to curb transmission. And that isn’t currently happening.

We know some circumstantial factors that may be responsible for the current outbreak. The recent warm weather is conducive to mosquito population growth. DENV3, the current dominant serotype behind the large majority of cases now, has not circulated at such levels before 2021.

But here are two broader factors we think are responsible for why outbreaks like the current one still persist: Ever lower population immunity and ever better diagnostics. Ironically, both are good problems to have.