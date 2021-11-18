Commentary: Can you be denied a kidney because you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19?

DURHAM, United Kingdom: Last month, a health system in Colorado, United States, told a woman she’d be removed from the kidney transplant waitlist, if she refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times story.

As transplant recipients take immunosuppressing drugs to prevent rejection of the donor organ, they are at higher risk of severe, life-threatening COVID-19. Some countries, including Singapore, recommend such patients receive a three-dose vaccine regime, instead of two.

The news provoked strong reactions: Is this a legitimate way to decide who gets an organ?

Or unjust discrimination, since vaccination should be a free choice? Would more medical services be made conditional on COVID-19 vaccination status?

HEALTHCARE RESOURCES: ALWAYS SCARCE?

The idea that we must pick and choose who receives a kidney may seem unpalatable at first. But this isn’t the first time the pandemic has made us face up to the difficulties of allocating finite healthcare resources.

Not too long ago, the idea of countries running out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators, and doctors having to decide who gets treated, seemed unthinkable.

That changed when COVID-19 first hit Italy. The surge in infections put unprecedented pressure on healthcare resources, shining a global spotlight on triage: How should doctors decide who to save in the event ICUs could not cope?

Ordinarily, hospitals prioritise patients based on urgency and need. This is equitable, respectful of everyone’s equal worth and allows medicine to do its job of saving lives without favour or discrimination.

This is why going to accident and emergency department with a sprained foot will keep you in the waiting room longer than someone wheeled in unconscious with a stroke.