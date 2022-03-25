Commentary: Losing a limb to diabetes is painful but not the end of the road

SINGAPORE: For many diabetic amputees, the fateful day may begin very much like any other - a bump against the door, a small blister from walking a little too long or an ill-fitting pair of new shoes.

This unexpected occurrence soon leads to a fever, swelling and pain that won’t go away or a wound that refuses to heal. And before the patient knows it, his doctor has bad news: The limb must be amputated.

In Singapore, diabetes mellitus is on the rise. From 2019 to 2020, the crude prevalence of diabetes was 9.5 per cent, an increase from 8.8 per cent in 2017 (despite a five-year “War on Diabetes”).

According to the International Diabetes Federation’s 2021 report, Singapore continues to have a high prevalence of diabetes mellitus at 11.6 per cent, compared to the global average of 9.8 per cent, the American average of 10.7 per cent and Australian average of 6.4 per cent.

Commonly referred to as a “lifestyle disease”, diabetes can worsen if the patient doesn’t change their diet, doesn’t do regular exercise, has poor compliance with treatment or continues to smoke and drink. When the disease is not managed well, foot ulcers may develop and this can progress to lower limb amputations (defined as below knee or more proximal amputation).

Singapore has a fairly high rate of amputation – according to data, up to four lower limb amputations were done in a day between 2015 and 2016.

At Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), 80 per cent of our patients who need amputation have significant comorbidities – like high blood pressure or heart disease. Add to that, a significant proportion lack awareness about how damaging untreated foot ulcers can be.