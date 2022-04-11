Commentary: Weight loss in diabetics is key to a temporary cure

SINGAPORE: Type 2 diabetes mellitus, a more common type of diabetes, is on the rise in Singapore. Approximately 13 per cent of the population has diabetes, with two-thirds of diabetics being overweight.

One of my patients is a 40-year-old man. I first saw him in 2019 when he was newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. He had a high glucose level and a high body mass index of 36kg/sq m. His treatment included a Novel GLP-1 receptor agonist.

But we also discussed how he could lose weight and eventually reduce his reliance on medication to control his condition. The patient agreed to give it a go and I’m pleased to share that he lost 18kg in a year, reducing his body mass index to 29kg/sq m.

His diabetes control had improved so much that it was as good as a healthy individual’s. He was keen to stop all treatment to see if he could maintain good diabetes control by just managing his diet and lifestyle.

Six months after stopping all treatment, he lost another 7kg, and his diabetes control was even better than when he had been on medication. So in a sense, his diabetes has gone into remission.

Evidence shows that if patients manage to lose from 10 to 15 per cent of their excess body weight in the first few years after diagnosis, diabetes can be sent into remission. Remission may last for 10 to 15 years, or even longer – functioning as a temporary diabetes cure.