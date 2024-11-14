Commentary: No risk of diabetes if your weight is normal? Think again

SINGAPORE: If you are one of the many Asians who have never struggled with weight and are considered within “normal” weight, you might still be told by your doctor that you are at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

It can be surprising, then confusing, and especially frustrating. The term “skinny-fat” sounds like an oxymoron at best and body-shaming at worst, but it perfectly describes a significant risk factor for diabetes in Asians.

It describes an individual who may appear of normal weight, yet has low muscle mass and a high percentage of body fat. This sets the stage for insulin resistance.

It's more common in Asians than we might realise and an alarming reality behind this is the hidden risk of diabetes.