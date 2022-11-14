Commentary: In the wake of COVID-19, diabetes is the next health crisis that must be stopped

SINGAPORE: More than one in 10 adults – half a billion people across the world – have diabetes.

These figures, which have tripled over the past two decades, are particularly alarming given the serious health problems that can develop from diabetes, including cardiovascular disease, nerve disease, blindness, kidney failure, oral complications and lower limb amputation. It is estimated that 6.7 million people died from diabetes-related causes in 2021 alone.

Even more shocking is the fact that up to half of those currently living with diabetes are unaware that they have the disease. This figure also applies to Southeast Asia, which expects to see an increase in people living with diabetes by 69 per cent to 152 million in 2045.

In Singapore, 34 per cent of young people aged 24 to 35 are expected to develop diabetes by the age of 65, and 35 per cent of people with pre-diabetes will progress to type 2 diabetes.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) states that diabetes has become "a pandemic of unprecedented magnitude spiralling out of control and one of the fastest growing health emergencies of the 21st century". If we want to curb the global health emergency, we need to prevent, detect and treat it early, especially among young people.

RISING RISK AND INCIDENCE OF DIABETES

Diabetes is a serious chronic condition that occurs when the body is unable to produce enough insulin (type 1) or cannot effectively use the insulin it does produce (type 2). Type 2 diabetes accounts for most cases worldwide (90 per cent) but there is an abundance of evidence that shows it can be delayed or even prevented with the right intervention.

Although the full impact may not be known for many years, COVID-19 has undoubtedly added to the burden. During the first year of the pandemic, a European study found that 1 in 5 hospitalised COVID-19 patients with diabetes died within 28 days of admission.