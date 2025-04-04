Commentary: Is TikTok right? Do we need to eat more protein?

Protein also plays an essential role in weight management by:

Increasing satiety, making us feel fuller for longer

Reducing cravings by suppressing ghrelin, an appetite-stimulating hormone

Building and maintaining muscle mass. Muscle determines our metabolic rate and the rate at which we burn calories

Boosting our metabolism. Protein-rich foods also have a high thermic effect (the measure of the energy needed for digestion), meaning they help us burn more calories throughout the day.

So influencers have it half right: Protein is a must-have. But that doesn’t mean it’s a more-is-better situation.

HOW MUCH PROTEIN DO WE ACTUALLY NEED?

Our daily protein requirements are based on our body weight, gender and age.

Protein should account for around 15 per cent to 25 per cent of our total daily energy intake, with the national guidelines recommending that women consume 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight (and 1.0g per kilo of body weight when pregnant or breastfeeding). Men should consume 0.84g of protein per kilo of body weight.

A woman weighing 72kg, for example, should consume 54g of protein daily, while a man weighing 87kg should consume 73g.

Our recommended protein intake changes as we age, with adults aged over 70 requiring 25 per cent more protein than younger people – or around 67g of protein daily for women and 91g for men.

This is because, as we age, our bodies stop working as efficiently as before. Around the age of 40, we start experiencing a condition called sarcopenia, where our muscle mass naturally declines, and our body fat starts increasing.

Because muscle mass helps determine our metabolic rate, when our muscle mass decreases, our bodies start to burn fewer calories at rest.

Given the role protein plays in muscle growth and preservation, it’s even more vital as we age.