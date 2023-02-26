Commentary: Digital detox is a fantasy, do this instead

BOSTON: When news broke that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had taken a 10-day “digital detox” vacation in French Polynesia, the Internet ate it up. We couldn’t, it seems, stop scrolling about how one very wealthy man stopped scrolling.

Stories like this seize our imaginations for several reasons. One is that the merely well-off tend to obsess about the habits of the super-rich, whether we find them admirable or hypocritical. Another is the appeal of the quick fix, whether it is Dry January, a spend-nothing challenge or a digital sabbatical.

But I suspect the story truly caught fire because, deep down, most of us are jealous. Ten days without digital devices? Must be nice. (Especially when the company you run is considering layoffs.)

In reality, the features of the modern workplace make it feel impossible to disconnect to a Benioffian extent. As work communications have spread from email to tools such as Slack and texting, it has become tougher to break away - the once-reliable out-of-office message is of little use when you’re trying to pause notifications on so many different channels. (You’re lucky if even one colleague notices that you’ve set your status to a palm-tree emoji.)