Commentary: Our seniors are ready to bank online. Are Singapore’s new digital banks ready for them?

SINGAPORE: Many of us have experienced this especially in the last few years – an older relative needing help with a new digital initiative, be it PayNow, online shopping, figuring out Parking.sg or downloading a mobile app to pay their bills. Sometimes, these conversations lead to frustration between generations; other times, one party gives up on seeing the process through.

The reality is that Singapore is ageing rapidly. There are currently about 678,100 people aged 65 and above in Singapore, out of a population of 5.64 million.

By 2030, one in four citizens will be more than 65 years old. In 2050, the silver generation is expected to make up nearly half of Singapore’s population.

This presents a ripe opportunity for silver-tech solutions. It seems that seniors too are getting more digitally savvy – whether by choice, or forced by circumstances.

During the pandemic when physical branch services were disrupted, more seniors took to mobile and Internet banking.

At the peak of the pandemic in March 2020, OCBC reportedly saw a 20 per cent year-on-year growth of digital users aged 60 to 80, compared with a 7 per cent increase in other age groups. At DBS, almost a third of the 100,000 customers who activated their online spending services between February and April 2020 were above 50.