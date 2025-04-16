Commentary: ‘De-extinct’ dire wolves hide humanity’s destruction of nature

OXFORD: With wildlife populations globally 73 per cent smaller on average than in 1970 and large mammals missing from much of the world, surely there’s never been a better time to “de-extinct” species? US biotech company Colossal Biosciences claimed to do just that recently by resurrecting the dire wolf from Game Of Thrones (a species that also lived in our world, several thousand years ago).

The potential seems huge. A species in trouble? Get a high-quality genome and you’ve made it a “save game” point, ready to replay when the environment improves. Didn’t get there in time? Never mind – you can use frozen remains in the permafrost, or shotgun-blasted specimens in a museum collection.

And pretty soon, even if you don’t have those, a dose of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and you can probably infer some of that genome anyway. A little genetic engineering and you have a species back from the dead, ready to go.

What’s the problem?

Well, pretty much everything. These aren’t species returned from extinction. They aren’t going to be very useful, and in fact may well not survive at all.

Most worrying of all, like the Freys and Boltons hidden in the hall before the Red Wedding, it’s the ethos of de-extinction hidden in these “dire wolf” puppies that will likely do the most damage to biodiversity if it establishes itself.