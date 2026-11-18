SINGAPORE: Disinformation campaigns that occurred during the recent episode of transboundary haze have brought the threat of foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) to Singapore’s stability and security clearly into focus.

FIMI is a term coined and used primarily by the European Union to describe coordinated, deceptive and manipulative behaviour by foreign state or non-state actors aimed at distorting the information environment and influencing a target country, government or society.

A “FULL COURT PRESS” APPROACH

An article by CNA Verify last month highlighted hundreds of posts on social media and online which sought to portray Singapore’s hand in Indonesia’s affairs, at a time when the two countries were seeking to act against the haze problem.

The online content which pushed or repeated false and unfounded claims about Singapore went beyond the issue of haze, illustrating how disinformation can involve a host of levers, such as different narratives and methods of amplification.