Commentary: Launch of Disney Cruise Line checks many boxes for Singapore’s tourism sector
Singapore’s collaboration with Disney Cruise Line will bring much-needed buzz to the local tourism scene in the wake of COVID-19, says Professor Abhishek Bhati of James Cook University.
SINGAPORE: With Singapore a port of call to several cruise liners such as Genting Dream, Spectrum of the Seas and Silver Muse, it makes sense that Disney Cruise Line is making Singapore its home port in its Southeast Asia debut.
Disney, along with Marvel Studios, is a household name around the world and has a strong fan following in the West and Asia. A partnership with Disney will propel Singapore to a premier cruise hub, making it stand out from regional competitors like Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia.
BRINGING MUCH-NEEDED BUZZ TO SINGAPORE’S TOURISM INDUSTRY
It has been a while since Singapore announced a new visitor attraction, especially when compared to the flurry of activity in the early 2010s.
2010 to 2012 saw a major transformation of the Sentosa Island through the launch of Universal Studios Singapore, SEA Aquarium and Resorts World Sentosa. In the Marina Bay Precinct, Marina Bay Sands opened its doors in 2010, followed by the ArtScience Museum in 2011 and Gardens By The Bay in 2012.
Since then, new attractions have been few and far between. The collaboration with Disney cruise will bring much-needed buzz to the local tourism scene in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors from North America, Europe and East Asia can take advantage of fly-cruise options in embarking on the Disney cruise. A good proportion of passengers will extend their stay in Singapore and visit other attractions, contributing to local transportation, accommodation, retail and F&B sectors.
A report by Oxford economics in February 2023 pointed to a strong demand trajectory for cruises. It forecast that the number of cruise passengers in 2023 will surpass 2019 figures.
While most of the growth was concentrated for cruise liners operating in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Alaskan region, Singapore is also seeing passenger volume rebound. According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), 1.2 million cruise passengers passed through Singapore in 2022, which is about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels.
GIVING SINGAPORE THE EDGE IN A COMPETITIVE TOURISM MARKET
The draw of a floating theme park combined with the luxuries of a cruise ship is undeniable. Over 100 years of history, Disney has used its themes, characters and settings to carve its own brand of magic and fun. Besides appealing to children, their live-action remakes and Marvel franchise target adults looking for nostalgia and escapism. A Disney cruise would attract all families, be they couples, young parents or multi-generational families.
The Disney cruise ship’s sustainability features are also aligned with Singapore’s efforts to decarbonise its maritime sector and become a destination for sustainable tourism.
The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union suggests that a cruise ship consumes 150 tonnes of fuel and releases particulate matter equivalent to 1 million cars each day. Reports suggest that the new Disney vessel uses green methanol as fuel to minimise emissions.
Additional steps like reducing single-use plastic items, saving water and treating waste properly will enhance its image as a sustainable cruise liner, which would appeal to a new generation of eco-conscious travellers.
STB estimates about 12 million to 14 million tourist arrivals in 2023. While this is far from the record high of 19 million in 2019, the day is not far when travel figures will return to pre-COVID levels.
Hotel occupancy was over 80 per cent while average room rates exceeded pre-pandemic levels in September 2022. With China reopening its borders in early 2023, business travellers and high-end tourists from the country are aiding the recovery of Singapore’s tourism sector.
Singapore should continue to attract global segments - especially young families, working millennials, active silvers and business travellers. In terms of geography-based strategies, closer to home in Asia, we should invest in the high-growth markets of South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and at the same time deepen penetration in key long-haul markets of US, UK, Germany and France. The Disney Cruise Line as a product checks all these boxes.
Professor Abhishek Bhati is Campus Dean at James Cook University, Singapore, whose research interests include tourism and sustainability.