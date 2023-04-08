Commentary: Launch of Disney Cruise Line checks many boxes for Singapore’s tourism sector

A report by Oxford economics in February 2023 pointed to a strong demand trajectory for cruises. It forecast that the number of cruise passengers in 2023 will surpass 2019 figures.

While most of the growth was concentrated for cruise liners operating in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Alaskan region, Singapore is also seeing passenger volume rebound. According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), 1.2 million cruise passengers passed through Singapore in 2022, which is about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels.

GIVING SINGAPORE THE EDGE IN A COMPETITIVE TOURISM MARKET

The draw of a floating theme park combined with the luxuries of a cruise ship is undeniable. Over 100 years of history, Disney has used its themes, characters and settings to carve its own brand of magic and fun. Besides appealing to children, their live-action remakes and Marvel franchise target adults looking for nostalgia and escapism. A Disney cruise would attract all families, be they couples, young parents or multi-generational families.

The Disney cruise ship’s sustainability features are also aligned with Singapore’s efforts to decarbonise its maritime sector and become a destination for sustainable tourism.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union suggests that a cruise ship consumes 150 tonnes of fuel and releases particulate matter equivalent to 1 million cars each day. Reports suggest that the new Disney vessel uses green methanol as fuel to minimise emissions.

Additional steps like reducing single-use plastic items, saving water and treating waste properly will enhance its image as a sustainable cruise liner, which would appeal to a new generation of eco-conscious travellers.