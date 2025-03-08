Commentary: Time for a workplace reset based on respect for colleagues

LONDON: I have now lost track of how many US organisations have backtracked on their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. What had been seen as a near universal “good” for business, now … isn’t.

Or rather, DEI was often publicly declared by business leaders to be good for business - but now we are finding out how much of this was performative.

In the wider corporate and organisational world, I think the (current) outlook is not so bleak. If you want to know why, follow experts on LinkedIn who inject nuance and data into this debate.

One of the most eloquent voices, DEI strategist and consultant Lily Zheng, states that “DEI is far from dead, but we can’t pretend that the performative pre-backlash status quo was the best we had to offer”.

Many thoughtful observers, such as Zheng, have been saying for years that a lot of DEI programmes just don’t work, while those that do work are long term, and are built on hard data that shows what does work as well as incremental change. That takes consistent, long-term effort - and a lot of cash.

It’s unsurprising that much of the DEI industry was built on lucrative “quick fix” training bought in by organisations keen to tick the right boxes. Too many of these inclusion efforts actually excluded a lot of people - often white men - and made some of them resentful. Resentment sticks around, in life and in workplaces. We are seeing the results of that now.

When it comes to unwinding diversity, we may shortly see a new sort of opportunistic consultant, offering training in DEI-unravelling and anti-woke leadership.