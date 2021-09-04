Commentary: Instructions on self-administering COVID-19 tests should not be so bewildering

LONDON: I recently had the doubtful pleasure of self-administering a mail-order COVID-19 test.

It was a process that required simultaneously mastering the test itself, packing up the sample, and registering the procedure online.

This administrative, logistical and medical triathlon would have been challenging at any time, much like applying for a driving licence while assembling an Ikea chair, parts of which I had to insert into various orifices.

Still, the bewildering instructions did not help. They were supplied in two not-quite-identical versions for an anxiety-inducing game of spot-the-difference.

Mysterious components went unexplained.

On a third instruction sheet was a stern admonition to write down the parcel-tracking number, which could have referred to any of a dozen serial numbers, since the whole kit was festooned with more barcodes than a branch of Tesco.