Commentary: Will expansion of DNA collection help Singapore solve more crimes?

SINGAPORE: A battered female body in a bloodstained flat in Ang Mo Kio. A bloody shoe print. Multiple stab wounds on the neck from a nail file. Cigarette butts on newspapers.

For eight years, the 1996 murder of 51-year-old Jetkor Miang Singh in her flat went unsolved. Then in 2004, DNA samples were taken from an inmate serving time for a drug offence. It matched the saliva on 10 cigarette butts found at the scene of the crime.

The case was finally solved. Zulkarnain Kemat was sentenced to eight years in jail and six strokes of the cane in 2005, becoming the first homicide case in Singapore to be cracked with the DNA database.

The case highlights the importance of Singapore’s DNA database, which was launched in 2004.

The use of DNA for crime solving has been in the spotlight recently, after Parliament last month passed a Bill to widen the scope of DNA collection from more suspects and offenders.

Under the amendments, the police can collect and store DNA from not just registrable crimes such as murder and rape, but also for "eligible" crimes such as voluntarily causing hurt, drink driving and mischief.

There is no doubt these amendments will improve the investigative capabilities of Singapore’s enforcement agencies. But will the expansion of DNA collection make would-be criminals think twice now? Should Singapore now expect crime-solving to go up?