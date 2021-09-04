Commentary: Can new part-time cleaning services replace Singapore’s need for live-in migrant domestic workers?

SINGAPORE: Both employers and domestic workers, current or prospective, should sit up and take notice of the now-permanent Household Services Scheme (HSS).

Households can engage part-time household services from 76 companies approved under the scheme, provided by female migrant workers deployed to multiple homes on an on-demand basis.

It is an expansion of a pilot put in place since 2017 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) as an alternative model to full-time live-in migrant domestic workers (MDWs). According to the MOM, more than 10,000 households currently tap on such household cleaning services.

Strict border controls due to the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the global mobility of labour. One deeply felt in the daily lives of Singapore families has been the tightened supply of MDWs.

This shortage should push us to ask how we can balance our labour needs with just and fair treatment of those who fulfill them. It is an opportunity for greater labour equity for essential work that has long been undervalued.

And the on-demand, part-time services model may help us make progress by shifting the dominant ways in which we currently think about, organise and enforce rules around the provision of migrant domestic work.

A RELIEF FOR EMPLOYERS?

The HSS may come as a relief for households feeling the strain of bringing in new or returning MDWs, after more than a year of continually changing COVID-19 restrictions.

As many MDWs hail from higher-risk countries, employers have faced successive difficulties, from halted or controlled entry approvals and repeated deferrals of entry dates, to bearing the cost of isolation, testing, medical insurance and treatment.

According to employment agencies, the cost of hiring someone from the Philippines has increased to about S$4,000, up from S$2,400 pre-COVID.