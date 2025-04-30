Commentary: Trump's second presidency - 100 days down, another 1,361 to go

SINGAPORE: In the 100 days since his return to the White House, United States President Donald Trump has been busy. He has overseen a dramatic reshaping of the federal government and America’s ties with the world, with over 140 executive orders signed so far. Indeed, it would be challenging, if not impossible, to summarise all his policies and their implications.

Less so when it comes to his policy consequences for Southeast Asia, and what we must know to navigate through the next four years – or even his next 100 days.

Most notably, his tariffs and aid cuts have important implications for our region, undermining the systems that helped us thrive and imperilling those that are preparing us for a sustainable future.

TARIFF TURMOIL

Putting aside the sheer scale of Mr Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs – surpassing anything seen in US policy in nearly a century – or their erratic rollout, the more poignant concern for policymakers and businesses is what his end goal is.