Commentary: A Xi appearance at Trump’s inauguration would give China the upper hand

HONG KONG: Ever since news broke in mid-December that US president-elect Donald Trump had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington for his inauguration on Jan 20, it has become a popular topic of discussion among Chinese observers of the increasingly intense rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Judging by social media chatter in China, a consensus seems to have emerged that Xi is unlikely to fly to Washington. The highly unusual nature of the invitation, the unpredictability of his host, and the perceived political and reputational risks for China’s top leader are all contributing factors.

While much has been written on why Xi is unlikely to go, I would like to argue that there are far more compelling reasons for him to accept Trump’s invitation. Doing so could give Xi a strategic advantage, regardless of how the visit unfolds.

A FEAST THAT CHANGED HISTORY

Xi, reportedly an ardent student of history, can certainly draw inspiration and courage from statesmen such as Mao Zedong and Richard Nixon, who are remembered for undertaking highly unusual and high-stakes trips.