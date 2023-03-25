Commentary: It’s unwise to get Trump on a technicality

WASHINGTON: It took an accountant to nail Al Capone, as they say. But Donald Trump is not a 1920s Chicago mafia boss. He is a former and possibly future United States president whose chances may even be helped by being indicted on relatively minor charges.

The prospect that Manhattan’s district attorney could briefly handcuff Trump - possibly in the next day or two - has so excited his detractors that it seems to have triggered a collective loss of judgment.

Here is another way of looking at Trump’s relationship with the law. If Trump had an indictment of choice, it would be for something trivial, such as misreporting the hush money that he paid to a porn star with whom he had had an affair.

Neither the alleged offence - fiddling with business expenses - nor the original cause (having a fling with an adult actress) would hurt Trump in the eyes of his supporters. They have overlooked far worse. Most of them admire Trump for his chutzpah.

The more trifling the charge sheet, the better Trump’s purpose is served. It would reinforce the MAGA (Make America Great Again) conspiracy theory that ideological prosecutors working for the deep state are determined to derail Trump’s 2024 campaign.

TRUMP’S MAGA BASE AS POTENT AS EVER

You do not need to believe Trump’s boast that his arrest would trigger mass protests, which seems unlikely, to see this as the kind of encounter that Trump relishes.