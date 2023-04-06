Commentary: Forget Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen - it’s accountants who could seal Trump’s fate

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada: Donald Trump has been formally charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an investigation into hush money payments to three people, including a porn star.

The former president of the United States pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday (Apr 4).

The statement of facts compiled by prosecutors alleges Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election".

It includes information about payments to adult film star Stephanie Clifford - better known as Stormy Daniels - Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump had a child out of wedlock with an ex-housekeeper.

Trump is facing a slew of other legal dangers, including potential prosecution for allegedly hiding classified government documents at his estate in Florida, trying to change the vote in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election and for encouraging the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection.

But in the New York case, we already know that there was one payment made to Daniels because there’s an audit trail of the payment being made by convicted felon Michael Cohen, the former Trump fixer and a key prosecution witness.

For years, the payment - issued just before the 2016 presidential election - has raised legal and ethical questions about whether it violated federal campaign finance laws, either because it wasn’t disclosed as a campaign contribution or because campaign funds might have been used to pay Daniels off.

Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges stemming from his involvement in the payments to Daniels and was sentenced to three years in prison.

But he isn’t someone who seems altogether reliable given his past crimes. Trump’s defence team is therefore undoubtedly going to do everything possible to discredit the disbarred ex-lawyer, ex-inmate and convicted perjurer.

Does that mean Trump has nothing to fear? Not exactly. So who should Trump fear, especially given the nature of the charges against him?

The accountants.