Commentary: Even after an indictment on federal charges, ‘persecuted’ Donald Trump could become US president again

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia: Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment follows an investigation into his handling of top-secret documents after he vacated the Oval Office and allegations he obstructed the federal government’s efforts to retrieve them.

Nonetheless, Trump could still win the Republican Party’s nomination for president in 2024. Even under indictments federally and in the state of New York, his popularity among many Republicans and MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters remains undiminished. With that unwavering support, he may go on to become president of the United States again.

How? Trump and his political team have created a political image based on a narrative that makes him difficult to beat. I call it the survivalist frame. It’s based on anger and fear, but offers a path to power for Americans who feel marginalised.

Trump has been cast in their minds as a hero, now unfairly persecuted by the criminal justice system, who knows the “truth”. They perceive a weakness in society and its inability to work for them.

“DRAIN THE SWAMP”

In 2016, Trump lumbered onto the stage sporting a red ballcap (an endearing symbol to the everyman), promising a new realm in which he and his supporters have agency, aided through the call and response of: “Drain the swamp” and “make America great again”.